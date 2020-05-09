Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,793,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $383,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,082 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,151,000 after buying an additional 775,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,774,000 after buying an additional 407,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,081,000 after acquiring an additional 333,008 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.86. 1,464,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,379. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.58.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $153.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

