Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Position Increased by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Zoetis by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 381,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,229 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Zoetis by 35.8% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.47. 1,608,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,409. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $146.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $1,646,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,441.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,760,362. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

