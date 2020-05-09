Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives $7.91 Average PT from Brokerages

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.02.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zynga from $5.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.70 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,722,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,581,170. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 147,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $886,877.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,076.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $85,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 721,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,144,708.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 591,704 shares of company stock worth $3,778,890. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 58.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

