$0.25 EPS Expected for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.07. BankUnited posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.89). BankUnited had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $203.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

BKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BankUnited from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in BankUnited by 20.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 19,501 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 523,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,125,000 after purchasing an additional 90,921 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in BankUnited by 3,160.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in BankUnited by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 753,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,552,000 after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKU traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.89. 511,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,305. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $30.06. BankUnited has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $37.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

