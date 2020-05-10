$0.47 EPS Expected for Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Bancolombia reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bancolombia.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 12.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on CIB shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Bancolombia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bancolombia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of Bancolombia stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,534. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.54. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4632 per share. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous — dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 58.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bancolombia by 64.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 7.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancolombia (CIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.