$0.56 EPS Expected for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Trex posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trex.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.18.

Shares of Trex stock traded up $4.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.09. The company had a trading volume of 884,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,758. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day moving average is $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.75. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $115.70.

In related news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $327,345.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,641,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $504,951.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,442.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,218 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,784,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,119,000 after buying an additional 120,128 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,400,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,355,000 after buying an additional 140,370 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,118,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,392,000 after purchasing an additional 693,092 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 970,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,664,000 after purchasing an additional 267,794 shares in the last quarter.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.