$0.60 EPS Expected for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. Pfizer posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.22. The company had a trading volume of 18,818,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,349,516. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $206.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

