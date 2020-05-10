0Chain (ZCN) Trading Down 8.7% This Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0611 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. 0Chain has a total market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $7,056.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

