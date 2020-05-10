-$1.47 EPS Expected for Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) will report ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.16). Albireo Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year earnings of ($6.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.38) to ($5.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.12) to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.84). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 730.55% and a negative return on equity of 74.44%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALBO shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

In other news, insider Pamela Stephenson sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $31,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,974 shares of company stock worth $34,641. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after buying an additional 59,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.44. The stock had a trading volume of 60,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,903. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $38.69.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

