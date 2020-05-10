$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) to post sales of $1.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $7.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $8.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion.

TOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $49,503. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 41,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 63.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.7% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,536,000 after acquiring an additional 466,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,578,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,099. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.