1,100 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $498.78. The stock had a trading volume of 450,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,213. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $446.92 and its 200 day moving average is $486.50. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total value of $795,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total value of $335,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,145 shares of company stock valued at $74,225,628 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

