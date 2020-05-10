$122.63 Million in Sales Expected for BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) will post sales of $122.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.02 million and the lowest is $122.25 million. BioTelemetry reported sales of $111.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full-year sales of $484.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $484.21 million to $484.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $532.93 million, with estimates ranging from $528.79 million to $537.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

BEAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter worth about $5,788,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BEAT traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $46.94. The stock had a trading volume of 297,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,054. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.35. BioTelemetry has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $55.85.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

