12,541 Shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Acquired by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,378,000 after purchasing an additional 418,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,517,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,340,000 after buying an additional 65,392 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,186,000 after acquiring an additional 74,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,272,000 after acquiring an additional 814,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,660,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,692,000 after acquiring an additional 130,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

Shares of GS traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,277,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,794. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.60.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

