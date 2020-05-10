13,484 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,465. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.07 and its 200-day moving average is $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

