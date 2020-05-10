$185.53 Million in Sales Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will post $185.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.89 million and the lowest is $169.16 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $176.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year sales of $734.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $718.09 million to $750.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $758.00 million, with estimates ranging from $690.75 million to $825.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.97 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 20.38%. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRMT. ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $139.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Gremp Jim Von purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Bordelon purchased 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,114.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,114.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 84.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,617,000 after acquiring an additional 459,358 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,781,000. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth approximately $5,623,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 214,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after acquiring an additional 37,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRMT traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.53. 58,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,238. The company has a market cap of $479.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average of $91.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

America's Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

