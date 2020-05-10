19,091 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Bought by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,612,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,715,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,166,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,219,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,022,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,274 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,759,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,540,000 after acquiring an additional 95,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,249,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,401,000 after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.60. The company had a trading volume of 699,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,102. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $163.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.27.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,948. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Longbow Research lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

