$216.35 Million in Sales Expected for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) to post $216.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $222.00 million and the lowest is $210.70 million. BankUnited reported sales of $226.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year sales of $870.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $850.90 million to $890.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $896.38 million, with estimates ranging from $841.50 million to $945.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BankUnited.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.89). BankUnited had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $203.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BankUnited from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on BankUnited in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

NYSE:BKU traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.89. 511,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.06. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3,160.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 19,501 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 753,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,552,000 after acquiring an additional 23,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 37,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.