21,867 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,867 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $2,069,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,089,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,136,221. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

