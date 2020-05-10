22,442 Shares in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Acquired by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 275.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 475.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QRVO. ValuEngine raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.45.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.00. 2,889,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,914. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $122.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.90 and its 200-day moving average is $98.76.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

