25,952 Shares in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Acquired by MHI Funds LLC

MHI Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000. Cardinal Health makes up 3.6% of MHI Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CAH. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,829. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.4811 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.