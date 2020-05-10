$31.93 Million in Sales Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to report $31.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.30 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $23.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $133.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $136.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $173.70 million, with estimates ranging from $167.40 million to $180.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLDP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.56.

Shares of BLDP remained flat at $$9.91 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,687,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $14.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 61,548 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 325.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 37,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 24,848 shares in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

