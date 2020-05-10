$36.69 Million in Sales Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to report $36.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.92 million. BioDelivery Sciences International posted sales of $29.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year sales of $158.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.60 million to $168.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $208.37 million, with estimates ranging from $191.00 million to $215.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.19 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a positive return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 5.01%.

BDSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.92.

Shares of BDSI stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.08. 1,722,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,632. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.51 million, a P/E ratio of -56.44 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.18.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $458,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,364,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,845.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,710.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,583 shares of company stock worth $955,066. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDSI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 259,023 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at $2,457,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 192,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.