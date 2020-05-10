$382.22 Million in Sales Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will report sales of $382.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $338.57 million to $453.70 million. Bruker reported sales of $490.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bruker.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $599.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.83 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bruker from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Bruker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bruker from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 625,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,014. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66. Bruker has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $54.49.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bruker (BRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.