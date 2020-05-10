$398.92 Million in Sales Expected for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will announce sales of $398.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $342.70 million to $431.98 million. Express reported sales of $451.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $606.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.81 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.31.

Shares of EXPR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,697. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. Express has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Express by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,601,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 33,299 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Express by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,813,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 973,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Express by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 50,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

