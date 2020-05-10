3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 100.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 592,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 297,066 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 2.0% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $80,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in 3M by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.51. 2,155,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.52. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,339 shares of company stock worth $5,150,889. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.