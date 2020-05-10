$436.12 Million in Sales Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will report sales of $436.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $425.00 million to $441.96 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $490.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Korn Ferry.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

KFY has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti reduced their target price on Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,827.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $56,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,454.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $194,045 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 229.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 410,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,328. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.