51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.61-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $109.5-116.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.68 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut 51job from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of 51job to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.75.

NASDAQ JOBS traded up $3.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,431. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.06. 51job has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $92.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.16.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $163.12 million during the quarter.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

