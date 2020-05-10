54,431 Shares in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Bought by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,431 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000. Best Buy makes up 1.4% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 218,448 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after buying an additional 25,031 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 82.1% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,580 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 51.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 415,929 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 140,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 30.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,445 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,158,000 after buying an additional 155,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.63. 1,439,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,714. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.38. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Best Buy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $47,403.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,730.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 2,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $134,239.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,480 shares in the company, valued at $7,425,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,602 shares of company stock worth $3,536,169. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

