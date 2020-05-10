$65.05 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) will report $65.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.84 million and the lowest is $62.98 million. Franklin Street Properties reported sales of $66.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full year sales of $261.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.93 million to $275.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $268.26 million, with estimates ranging from $251.93 million to $281.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franklin Street Properties.

BidaskClub raised Franklin Street Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

NASDAQ FSP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.36. 312,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,126. Franklin Street Properties has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

