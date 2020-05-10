6,621 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Bought by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $52.32. 111,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,572. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.58. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $66.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

