6,665 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

IVV stock traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.46. 4,341,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,156,271. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

