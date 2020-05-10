$730.60 Million in Sales Expected for Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) will post sales of $730.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brink’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $766.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $695.00 million. Brink’s posted sales of $914.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full year sales of $3.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brink’s.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.80 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.15% and a net margin of 0.45%. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

BCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brink’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.50 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,205,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,227,228.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,615. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.06. 959,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,421. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.45 and a beta of 1.35. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $97.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50.

Brink’s announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brink’s (BCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.