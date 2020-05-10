76,821 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Bought by MHI Funds LLC

MHI Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 76,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. KeyCorp makes up about 2.3% of MHI Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $11.28. 9,221,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,312,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.74.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

