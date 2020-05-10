ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164,830 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in ABB by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in ABB by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in ABB by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth $751,000. 4.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. ABB had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 19.64%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ABB from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.66.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

