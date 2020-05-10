Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 376,277 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 13,222 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $29,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $281,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,222,326,000 after purchasing an additional 610,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.70. 6,167,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,541,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.09. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,601 shares of company stock worth $15,485,416 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

