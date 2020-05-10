Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Gap Down to $0.24

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.24. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 5,278,873 shares changing hands.
AXAS has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 million, a P/E ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 3.60.
About Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)
Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.
