Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Gap Down to $0.24

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.24. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 5,278,873 shares changing hands.

AXAS has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 million, a P/E ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 3.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 965,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 452.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 93,898 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 236,763 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 43,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 82,012 shares in the last quarter. 36.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.