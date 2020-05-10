Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACHC. Raymond James decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

ACHC stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 656,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $35.40.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $782.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.55 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 30,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $855,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,325,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,671,000 after purchasing an additional 556,084 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

