Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.83% from the company’s current price.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.30.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.55. 656,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,050. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $782.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 282,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 672.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after purchasing an additional 372,506 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

