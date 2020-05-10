Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Deutsche Bank

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.30.

ACHC stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $782.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.55 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 31.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,325,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,671,000 after purchasing an additional 556,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,215,000 after buying an additional 646,153 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,249,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,932,000 after buying an additional 59,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,732,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,287,000 after buying an additional 624,616 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

