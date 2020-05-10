Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target Increased to $123.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $99.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XLRN. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.77.

NASDAQ:XLRN traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.79. 240,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,776. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.22. The company has a current ratio of 13.48, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.69.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 929.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $3,144,544.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,120.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $513,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,438.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

