ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Canaccord Genuity

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens cut shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NASDAQ:ACIW traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 703,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $39.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.39 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 42.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,638,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

