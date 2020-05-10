Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 18.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 293,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,756 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $17,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 164,842 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.14. 6,089,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,543,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $74.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

