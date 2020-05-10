ADAMANT Messenger Trading Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 10th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market capitalization of $717,045.22 and $7,917.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00027778 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 104,307,149 coins and its circulating supply is 84,165,139 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im . ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

