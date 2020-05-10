AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

AEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut AEGON from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas cut AEGON from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AEGON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of AEGON stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,018,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,720. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. AEGON has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.1735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. AEGON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of AEGON by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of AEGON in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEGON in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEGON in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of AEGON by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

