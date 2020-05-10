AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,144,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 507,963 shares during the quarter. AES makes up about 2.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in AES were worth $56,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AES by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John B. Morse, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Gluski bought 9,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $104,657.77. In the last quarter, insiders bought 39,293 shares of company stock valued at $442,461. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,502,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,831. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. AES Corp has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

AES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AES from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.79.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

