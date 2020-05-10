Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Their products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements and related after-market parts and services. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Alamo Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.50.

NYSE:ALG traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day moving average of $111.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $70.99 and a 52-week high of $132.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $314.45 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,674,000 after buying an additional 77,537 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 197,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,841,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 152,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,102,000 after buying an additional 20,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

