AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.36-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $515-535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $549.46 million.AlarmCom also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.36-1.45 EPS.

Shares of ALRM stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.05. 614,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,790. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.76. AlarmCom has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $70.52.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.13 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.27%. AlarmCom’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AlarmCom will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of AlarmCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.78.

In related news, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 75,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $3,463,910.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $29,436.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,709 shares of company stock worth $6,691,327. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

