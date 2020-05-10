Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.67.

ALK stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.00. 2,767,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,010. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.49. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,165,911,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,179 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,900,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 398.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after purchasing an additional 665,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,204,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,605,000 after acquiring an additional 664,590 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

