Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Lowered to $90.00 at UBS Group

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALB. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Albemarle from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC cut Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.44.

Albemarle stock traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.14.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares in the company, valued at $4,613,720.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 525.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

