Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Position Reduced by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $26,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 910.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 47,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $4.70 on Friday, reaching $201.19. The company had a trading volume of 23,817,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,748,651. The stock has a market cap of $511.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.88 and a 200-day moving average of $201.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

